Ubuntu MATE 19.04 and 18.04.2 Are Now Available for GPD Pocket & GDP Pocket 2

Coming six months after the release of Ubuntu MATE 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) for the GPD Pocket and GPD Pocket 2 computers, the team lead by talented Martin Wimpress released today images of the Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2 LTS operating system, which was possible thanks to the recent hardware enablement (HWE) stack upgrade, and the beta version of Ubuntu 19.04 for the tiny devices.

“Back in October 2018 the Ubuntu MATE team released bespoke images of Ubuntu MATE 18.10 for the GPD Pocket and GPD Pocket 2 that included hardware specific tweaks to get these devices working “out of the box” without any faffing about. Today we are releasing Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2 and Ubuntu MATE 19.04 images for both devices,” said Martin Wimpress.

As expected, the Ubuntu MATE 18.04.2 LTS (Bionic Beaver) and Ubuntu 19.04 Beta (Disco Dingo) releases for GPD Pocket and GPD Pocket 2 bring numerous updates and enhancements to make your GDP Pocket experience on Linux much pleasant. These include the enablement of TearFree rendering by default to prevent tearing, and a usable GRUB boot loader instance for both models.

Track scrolling was enabled as well when you hold down the right point button and touch screen rotation has been updated to support both Wayland and X.Org Server display server technologies, along with support for the xorg-video-intel and modesetting graphics drivers for the X.Org Server and frame buffer display rotation.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/ubuntu-mate-19-04-and-18-04-2-are-now-available-for-gpd-pocket-and-gdp-pocket-2-525603.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht