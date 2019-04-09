Arch Linux 2019.04.01 is the first ISO image of the widely used Linux-based operating system, which follows a rolling release model where you install once and receive updates forever, to ship with a kernel (version 5.0.5) from the latest Linux 5.0 series, along with the latest updates released in March 2019.

Linux kernel 5.0 brings several hardware enhancements over the Linux 4.x series, including FreeSync support for AMD Radeon GPUs via the open-source AMDGPU graphics driver, which enables a stutter-free viewing experience on LCDs with dynamic refresh rates, and a new energy-aware scheduling feature that improves power management in devices using ARM big.LITTLE CPUs.

Furthermore, the Linux 5.0 kernel series adds support for swap files in the Btrfs file system, support for the Adiantum file system encryption for low power devices in fscrypt, support for the GRO (Generic Receive Offload) feature in the UDP implementation, and support for the binderfs file system to enable running of multiple Android instances.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/first-arch-linux-iso-snapshot-powered-by-linux-kernel-5-0-is-here-525604.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht