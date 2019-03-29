When it comes to low-power single board computers, Raspberry Pi Zero is one of the cheapest minicomputers priced at $5. For an additional $5, you can get in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth by purchasing Raspberry Pi Zero W. However, to set it up and running, you need accessories like a display, a keyboard, and a mouse.

What about a standalone accessory that turns Raspberry Pi Zero W into a portable Linux PC? Here is the SnapOnAir Raspberry PI ZERO PCB available on Tindie that allows you to add a 2.8 Color ILI9341 TFT display and a TCA8418 I2C chip based keyboard.

You can also connect a buzzer, a mono-audio source or a digital microphone in the 3.5mm audio port provided. Also, the SnapOnAir Raspberry PI ZERO PCB is compatible with nRF24 trx sub-boards.

A word of caution — there is a lot of DIY involved as it is but a standalone PCB and you need to attach additional accessories to make a functional handheld Linux PC. Nonetheless, the board looks exciting and is a must-buy for DIY enthusiasts.

You can read more about SnapOnAir Raspberry PI ZERO PCB on its developer’s official Github page. Also, there is a Facebook Group that you can join for interacting with other people who are interested in this $10 Raspberry Pi Zero PCB.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/turn-your-raspberry-pi-zero-into-a-portable-linux-pc-with-this-10-pcb/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht