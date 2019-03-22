Based on the long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, Zorin OS 15 promises a revamped user experience that has been modeled to suit everyone’s needs, not only those who are migrating from a Microsoft Windows operating system, but also power users and advanced Linux users.

Zorin OS 15 comes a new Zorin Connect app that lets you connect and interact with your Android mobile devices to receive notifications on your computer, browse and share files, receive and replay to SMS messages, as well as to control media playback. The Zorin Connect app is based on the open-source GSConnect and KDE Connect apps.

Zorin OS 15 features a highly customized GNOME 3.30 desktop environment with brand-new desktop themes in six color variants and Light and Dark modes, Night Light mode, a new adaptive desktop background option that changes throughout the day, and an all-new desktop interface tailored explicitly for touchscreens.

Under the hood, Zorin OS 15 is powered by the Linux 4.18 kernel from Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS and comes with the LibreOffice 6.2 office suite, support for Flatpak apps and repositories, Mozilla Firefox as the default web browser, a new system font, new customization settings, experimental Wayland support, network captive portal detection, out-of-the-box Nvidia graphics support, and Thunderbolt 3 support.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/zorin-os-15-enters-beta-with-flatpak-support-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-525373.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht