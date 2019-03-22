Almost two years after adding free and unlimited VPN to its desktop browser Opera for Android is getting the same treatment. Version 51 of Opera for Android, will finally bring VPN service to the mobile browser, in continuation of the company’s commitment to user security.

Opera claims you will have enhanced control over your online privacy, notably when connecting to public Wi-Fi networks. The VPN service is of the no log variety, meaning it will not store any user data on Opera’s servers.

To start using the new feature, simply download or update your current app and head over to settings where you will now see a VPN sub-menu. Once activated, the 256-bit encryption will create a secure private connection between the user’s device and the remote VPN server.

The feature will not allow you to mask your location to a specific country but simply offer three regions – America, Asia and Europe.

Source: https://www.gsmarena.com/opera_for_android_update_brings_unlimited_vpn_service-news-36126.php

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht