The new Linux kernel security update is here to address five security issues discovered by various security researchers in the Linux 4.4 kernel used in the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series and official derivatives that aren’t using the Linux 4.15 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Canonical recommends all Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users to update their installations as soon as possible to the new Linux 4.4 kernel versions that are available in the stable repositories of the operating system. These are linux-image 4.4.0-143.169 for 32-bit and 64-bit systems, linux-image-raspi2 4.4.0-1104.112 for Raspberry Pi 2, linux-image-kvm 4.4.0-1041.47 for cloud environments, linux-image-snapdragon 4.4.0-1108.113 for Snapdragon processors, and linux-image-aws 4.4.0-1077.87 for Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems.

Canonical also updated the Linux hardware enablement (HWE) kernel for Ubuntu 14.04.5 LTS (Trusty Tahr) users running the Linux 4.4 kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus). Therefore, these must update their systems to linux-image-generic 4.4.0-143.169~14.04.2 on 32-bit, 64-bit, and PowerPC 64-bit platforms, as well as to linux-image-aws 4.4.0-1039.42 on Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems. Please keep in mind to reboot your systems after installing the new kernel updates.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-important-linux-kernel-patch-for-ubuntu-16-04-lts-update-now-525339.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht