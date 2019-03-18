With Intel set to release their next-gen Comet Lake processors, a leaked Linux support list has indicated that the forthcoming desktop processors might feature up to 10 cores.

Intel will still rely on the 14nm manufacturing process, and the Comet Lake-S is speculated to be based on the Skylake micro-architecture. It will succeed the currently popular Intel Core i9-9900K processor which has 8 cores and 16 threads.

The leaked support list consists of processors from Comet Lake-S, Comet Lake-H, and Comet Lake-U lineups. Intel Comet Lake-S which is touted to feature 10 cores, is meant for desktop platforms. Two parts of these processors have been listed – a 10+2 and an 8+2 SKU.

The 10+2 configuration indicates that the chipset would feature 10 cores and GT2 graphics. In addition to an SKU with 10 cores, the list also shows processors with eight and six cores.

If Intel is planning to introduce 10 cores with higher frequencies (around 5GHz), as it does in its 8 core Coffee Lake Core i9-9900K, then the new processor could be extremely power hungry with soaring temperature figures. This could be due to the fact that despite 10 cores, the processor will still be based on the 14nm architecture.

Intel would need an efficient cooling system to contain the temperature and dissipate the heat produced from this extremely powerful processor.

The upcoming Intel Comet Lake processor with 10 cores would cost somewhere around $550.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/intel-comet-lake-processors-to-feature-up-to-10-cores-linux-support-list/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht