Continuous Delivery Foundation aims to boost success of open source projects

An industry group made up of 22 members is launching a Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) to develop, nurture and promote open source projects, best practices and industry specifications related to continuous delivery.

Founding members of the CDF include the Linux Foundation, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Red Hat, CloudBees and the Jenkins Community

The CDF will house a variety of open source projects, initial ones including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Spinnaker and Tekton. Additional projects are expected to join, with the goal of bringing together a continuous delivery ecosystem to build specifications and projects around portability and interoperability.

The CDF will create a way for other commercial companies to invest in the growth and success of open source projects like Jenkins, helping to extend the project and the ecosystem around it. It also will give top developers, end users and vendors the ability to advocate for open source CD solutions, share ideas and promote open standards in the DevOps space.

It will be staffed and operated by the Linux Foundation. Members are expected to include a cross-section of cloud infrastructure providers, DevOps vendors, enterprise software providers, system integrators and end users from many different industries.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/03/12/continuous-delivery-foundation-open-source/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht