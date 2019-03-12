Parrot offers several options for running a Linux operating system that pays much closer attention to security matters.

If you already are handy with digital forensic tasks and want a state-of-the-art system to handle pentesting and privacy issues, check out the Parrot Security release.

Parrot Security offers a complete all-in-one environment for pentesting, privacy, digital forensics, reverse-engineering and software development. It includes a full arsenal of security-oriented tools.

For typical Linux users who just want a leg up on privacy protections built into an all-purpose operating system, Parrot Home edition could well be your do-everything Linux OS. A special edition designed for daily use, it includes easy-to-use applications to chat privately, encrypt documents with the highest cryptographic standards, and surf the Internet in a completely anonymous and secure way.

Parrot Home meets the needs of regular users who want a fully functional lightweight desktop that is always updated. It has the look and feel of the regular Parrot environment, and it comes with all the basic programs for daily work.

For advanced users, the Parrot system also can be used as a starting point to build a very customized pentesting platform with only the bare essentials. Or, you can use it to build your professional workstation by taking advantage of all the latest and most powerful technologies of Debian without the hassle.

Source: https://www.linuxinsider.com/story/Parrot-Home-Enjoy-the-Privacy-Extras-85886.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht