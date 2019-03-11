Ubuntu 14.04.6 Trusty Tahr Released With High-impact APT Bug Fix

On February 28th, Canonical released Ubuntu 16.04.6 as an unscheduled update to fix a major security flaw and ensured that integrity of all the new installations.

Following the same, the Ubuntu team has pushed another updated point release for the vintage Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Trusty Tahr. It’s worth noting that unlike other point updates, this release for the Desktop and Server products doesn’t add any new features.

The vulnerability (USN-3863-1) being mentioned here deals with APT (Advanced Package Tool) and lets hackers exploit the same to deploy man-in-the-middle attacks.

The updated Ubuntu 14.04.6 ISO also comes with fixes for some other high-impact security bugs. Apart from the main Ubuntu desktop release, Ubuntu Kylin 14.04.6 LTS has also been made available. It’s worth noting that Ubuntu Kylin also comes with five years of maintenance updates.

In case you’re using Ubuntu instances on the cloud, Canonical advises you to launch a new 14.04 instance with a new image to make sure that your deployment is secure.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-14-04-6-trusty-tahr-released-download/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht