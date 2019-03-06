Linux 5.0 “Shy Crocodile” Arrives With Google’s Adiantum Encryption

Linus Torvalds just released version 5.0 of the Linux kernel, codenamed “Shy Crocodile”. Linux 5.0 includes Google’s new encryption tech as well as support for AMD FreeSync, Raspberry Pi touch screens, and more goodies.

Linux 5.0 arrived on March 3, 2019. As Linus explained back in January on the Linux Kernel Mailing List (LKML,) this isn’t really a huge release.

OMG Ubuntu has a good summary of the most interesting ones:

Linux’s file-system level encryption (fscrypt) now offers built-in support for Adiantum, Google’s new speedy encryption technology for low-end phones and lightweight Internet of Things (IoT) devices. You can use this technology on your Linux desktop with file systems like EXT4 and F2FS (Flash-Friendly File System.)

For gamers, Linux 5.0 now has built-in support for AMD FreeSync, which provides adaptive refresh rates—in other words, it lets the computer control the display’s refresh rate on the fly. This requires both AMD Radeon hardware and a display that supports FreeSync.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation offers an official 7-inch touchscreen monitor. This latest Linux kernel provides built-in support for this hardware, which will make things easier for Raspberry Pi enthusiasts.

Linux 5.0 also offers support for other new hardware devices, from NVIDIA Turing GPUs to the shortcut keys on Lenovo ThinkPad and Asus laptops.

