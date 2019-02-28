Linux Lite project leader and founder Jerry Bezencon announced the availability of the first development version of the upcoming Linux Lite 4.4 operating system.

Based on the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system, Linux Lite 4.4 will be released in a month from the moment of writing and promises to offer users an up-to-date live and installation media that also brings various minor changes to artwork with an updated Papirus icon theme and to software selection with the addition of the Sound Juicer CD ripper app.

However, the biggest change of this new development cycle for Linux Lite is the move from Beta releases to RC (Release Candidate) releases to match the build quality of pre-release images much better. The RC build number will be displayed on the default wallpaper, login screen, and boot splash screen, which will be removed in the final release.

Among other noteworthy changes included in the Linux Lite 4.4 release, we can mention that all references to the Google+ service were removed since it will be terminated on April 2nd, 2019, and the double volume level bug has been fixed. Under the hood, the Linux Lite 4.4 series will be powered by the Linux 4.15 kernel, which is also used by default in the Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS operating system.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linux-lite-4-4-slated-for-release-on-april-1st-based-on-ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-525118.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht