ONLYOFFICE announced the availability of blockchain-based end-to-end document encryption for its free and open-source office suite to make sharing of documents more secure across all platforms.

Coming soon in the ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors 5.2.4 release, the blockchain-powered end-to-end document encryption feature promises to let users protect their documents, including temporary files, with an AES-256 asymmetric block cipher that’s being used even by the U.S. government.

Documents that can be encrypted with the new end-to-end encryption feature include LibreOffice’s ODT (OpenDocument Text Document), Microsoft Office’s DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX, Oracle’s ODS (OpenDocument Spreadsheet), as well as the ODX business process orchestration diagram file format used by Microsoft BizTalk Server.

Thanks to the Blockchain technology, which ensures strong and safe password storing and transferring, users will then be able to save encrypted documents securely on their personal computers or a cloud platform of their choice. Furthermore, users will also be able to securely share encrypted documents for real-time co-editing.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/onlyoffice-announces-blockchain-based-end-to-end-document-encryption-525105.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht