KDE Plasma 5.15.2 Desktop Environment Released with 23 Bug Fixes, Update Now

The KDE Plasma 5.15.2 update is here just one week after the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment got its first point release to add yet another layer of bug fixes in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of the popular graphical desktop used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions.

Highlights of the KDE Plasma 5.15.2 point release include support for displaying the version of the host GNU/Linux distribution on the About Distro page in Info Center, as well as support for displaying “variant” information and LOGO configuration from os-release in the About System page in Info Center.

The Kickoff applications menu also got a couple of fixes, the screen filtering for the Global Menu applet was improved as well, and the selection of multiple files should now work properly. Updated components include Plasma Workspace, Plasma Desktop, KWin, Plasma Discover, Plasma Add-ons, Info Center, KDE GTK Config, and xdg-desktop-portal-kde.

The next scheduled point release for the KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop environment is KDE Plasma 5.15.3, due for release in two weeks from the moment of writing, on March 12th, 2019. After that, only two point releases remain, KDE Plasma 5.15.4 on April 2nd and KDE Plasma 5.15.5 on May 7th, which also marks the end of life of this series.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-plasma-5-12-2-desktop-environment-released-with-23-bug-fixes-update-now-525103.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht