A new ransomware called B0r0nt0K is encrypting victim’s web sites and demanding a 20 bitcoin, or approximately $75,000, ransom. This ransomware is known to infect Linux servers, but may also be able to encrypt users running Windows.

In a BleepingComputer forum post, a user stated that a client’s web site was encrypted with the new B0r0nt0K Ransomware. This encrypted web site was running on Ubuntu 16.04 and had all of its files encrypted, renamed, and had the .rontok extension appended to them.

As a sample of the ransomware has not been found, there is not much information other than what we have learned from the submitted files and by examining the payment site.

The file’s name will also be renamed by encrypting the filename, base64 encoding it, url encoding it, and finally appending the .rontok extension to the new file name. An example of a encrypted file’s name is zmAAwbbilFw69b7ag4G4bQ%3D%3D.rontok.

While the user was not able to provide a ransom note, he was able to provide the URL of the payment site located at https://borontok.uk/. When visiting this site, the user will be asked to submit their personal ID.

Once an ID is entered, the user will be presented with a payment page that includes a the bitcoin ransom amount, the bitcoin payment address, and the info@botontok.uk email that can be used to contact the developers. In this particular instance, the ransom demand was 20 bitcoins, which is currently equal to approximately $75,000. The developers, though, appear to be willing to negotiate the price.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/b0r0nt0k-ransomware-wants-75-000-ransom-infects-linux-servers/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht