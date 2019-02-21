Privacy: Facebook now lets Android users block background collection of location data

Faced with continued criticism about privacy, Facebook is rolling out an update to Android users that gives a greater degree of control over the sharing of location data with the social network.

Specifically, the update makes it possible to stop Facebook from using tracking your location in the background when you are not using the app. The change brings parity to the iOS and Android Facebook apps.

While iOS users have been afforded control over the background collection of location data for a while, until now Android users have been presented with the blunt tool of simply enabling or disabling location data completely. In introducing the new finer-grained controls, Facebook insists that it is “not making any changes to the choices you’ve previously made nor are we collecting any new information”.

Anyone who has previously enabled Location History will be alerted to the new option in the Android app. iOS and Android users will also be prompted to check their location settings.

Facebook points out that the collection of location data can be used for security purposes.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/02/20/facebook-android-location-settings/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht