Chrome OS 74 To Bring ‘Audio Output’ Support For Linux Apps

Pixelbooks, which run on Chrome OS, are compatible with Linux apps owing to Google’s Crostini software. However, it is still in beta, and there are many limitations if you are running Linux apps.

One of the major limitations is that Linux apps on Chrome OS do not support hardware-accelerated graphics and audio. Google is planning to end the latter restriction with the upcoming ChromeOS 74.

About Chromebooks has recently spotted a code commit in the Crostini documentation which suggests that Linux apps on Chrome OS will support audio output shortly. The apps will start supporting audio output as of now and still won’t support audio input. And you still won’t be able to use video chat apps or voice recorders because neither camera is supported in Crostini nor audio input as Google doesn’t allow mic access.

For bringing audio output support, Google will need to grant microphone permissions to the Linux apps which make it difficult for the search giant to uphold its claim that ChromeOS is a secure operating system that runs apps in a sandboxed environment.

The stable version of Chrome OS 74 with audio support for Linux apps is expected to be released on April 30th.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/chrome-74-audio-output-support-linux-apps/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht