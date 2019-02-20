Targeted at corporate and education users, the Linspire Cloud Edition 8.0 Office 365 operating system brings together the security and stability of the GNU/Linux technologies and the standard Microsoft Office online platform called Office 365 into a single, affordable package that can be easily installed on a personal computer or deployed across a network in offices and classrooms.

Built around the gorgeous KDE Plasma desktop environment, the Linspire CE (Cloud Edition) 8.0 Office 365 operating system comes with popular applications from both worlds, including the Google Chrome web browser, VLC media player, Skype VoIP client, the Office 365 Online launcher, as well as Microsoft’s Powershell task automation and configuration management framework.

Due to its corporate target, Linspire Cloud Edition 8.0 Office 365 is not a free product. You will have to purchase a user license of $49.99 USD per user or a corporate unlimited user license for $1,500.99 USD if you want to use the operating system. However, the Linspire project offers various discounts for educational, military, and law enforcement personnel for the unlimited license.

Linspire Cloud Edition 8.0 Office 365 can be purchased either a live USB flash drive, SD card, or MicroSD card. Linspire ensures that Linspire CE 8.0 Office 365 is certified and verified for compatibility online and localized Web apps of numerous state and educational facilities across the United States.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/linspire-cloud-edition-8-0-office-365-officially-released-here-s-what-s-new-524997.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht