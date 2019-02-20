Offensive Security has announced the launch of Kali Linux 2019.1, the go-to operating system for penetration testers and cyber security enthusiasts.

The Debian GNU/Linux based OS has been launched with Metasploit 5.0, which is considered to be among the best pen-testing frameworks available in the market today.

The tool has received a number of improvements and new features including a new json-rpc daemon, new search engine, integrated web services, new evasion modules as well as support for writing shell-code in C.

Since its initial release in 2013, Kali Linux has taken the world of cybersecurity by storm by providing a number of tools pre-installed within a single OS.

The latest version of Kali comes with numerous bug fixes and updates to a number of tools including DBeaver, Binwalk, Burp theHarvester, and Fern-WiFi-Cracker, to name a few.

The current update of Metasploit comes after almost 8 years with the last version 4.0 that was released way back in 2011. This update has managed to turn heads owing to various usability updates, evasion capabilities and automation API’s it offers.

The operating system also boasts an upgraded kernel (v4.19.13) that supports the use of both Banana Pi and Banana Pro single board computers.

Moreover, Raspberry Pi images have been further simplified to help in choosing one easily.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/kali-linux-2019-1-launched-with-metasploit-5-0/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht