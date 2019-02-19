Slax 9.8 is now available for download and comes about three weeks after the release of Slax 9.7, which improved compatibility with new USB devices and made the ISO image even smaller by using 1MB blocks to compress the SquashFS filesystem.

Slax 9.8 is based on the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 operating system and incorporates all of the upstream security updates and miscellaneous bug fixes that were included in the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 “Stretch” point release.

Unfortunately, the Slax 9.8 release doesn’t include any new features and improvements besides the security updates borrowed from Debian GNU/Linux 9.8. It’s here only to offer users an up-to-date installation media if you want to deploy the distro on new PCs.

The next Slax releases should include more new features and improvements for fans of this minimalist GNU/Linux distribution, including better UEFI boot support, EFI support in VirtualBox, support for excluding certain core modules, as well as a bunch of new packages and various bug fixes.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/slax-9-8-linux-distro-released-with-various-updates-from-debian-gnu-linux-9-8-524996.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht