Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS Is Here With New Hardware Enablement Stack

Canonical has finally released the second point release of its Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver LTS operating system. Ubuntu 18.04.2 follows Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS, which arrived last year in July.

As expected, this version has been made available for Desktop, Server, and Cloud platforms, along with different official flavors like Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, and Xubuntu.

For those who don’t know, these point releases make sure that the users downloading a fresh ISO from Ubuntu’s website get all the updates and fixes in one bundle.

Talking specifically about the changes, it comes with the new hardware enablement stack (HWE) and newer Linux 4.18 kernel. It goes without saying that these additions make sure that Ubuntu is now supported on more number of devices and it delivers a better graphics performance.

The Raspberry Pi enthusiasts might also want to celebrate as this update adds Pi 3 as a supported device; Pi 2 was an already supported image target.

As it’s an LTS release, the users will continue to get updates until 2023 for Desktop, Server, Cloud, and Base. The other official flavors remain supported for three years.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-18-04-2-lts-release-download-features/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht