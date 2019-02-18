Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 Released with over 180 Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Coming only a month after the Debian GNU/Linux 9.7 emergency release that, which included only an important security update for the APT package manager, the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 point release is here as an up-to-date install media that contains numerous security and bug fixes, offering users a way to install the Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series without having to download hundreds of updates from the official software repositories.

As mentioned before, the Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 “Stretch” point release is packed with lots of updates. Precisely, it consists of 90 updates that add important corrections to various packages, as well as 96 security updates. In total, there are a total of 186 updated packages included in Debian GNU/Linux 9.8, which also removes 23 redundant packages. The Debian Installer has also been updated to include all these security and bug fixes.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.8 “Stretch” is now generally available, but live and installation mediums are yet to be released by the Debian Project, which are needed for new installations.

