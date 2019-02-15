With the rebase of KDE neon on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) on September 2018, the development team have decided it’s time to put the old series based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) to rest once and for all as most users already managed to upgrade their systems to the new KDE neon series based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu LTS release.

Unlike Ubuntu, the KDE neon distribution follows a rolling release mode where the user installs the operating system once and receives updates forever, where until something goes wrong and a reinstall is required, for which new KDE neon snapshots are refreshed and available to download from time to time.

Therefore, if you’re still running a KDE neon system based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, you must upgrade it to a newer version based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver). First, make sure you apply all system updates using the Plasma Discover package manager.

Then, log out and log back in again, and you should immediately see a notification of a new KDE neon release. Click the “Upgrade” button on the notification to start the upgrade process, which will take a while to download and install all required packages.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-neon-systems-based-on-ubuntu-16-04-lts-have-reached-end-of-life-upgrade-now-524959.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht