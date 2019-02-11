Canonical Apologizes for Boot Failure in Ubuntu 18.10 & 18.04, Fix Available Now

After patching a nasty Linux kernel regression in the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS operating system series, Canonical now addressed another regression affecting the Linux 4.18 kernel packages of Ubuntu 18.10 and Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS systems, which was introduced by an important kernel security update released earlier this week.

The kernel security update that Canonical published on February 4th was available for Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 16.0.4 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS systems, but only Ubuntu 18.10 machines were affected by a regression that could prevent them from booting when certain graphics chipsets are used.

The regression affects not only Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) systems, but also Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) machines running the Linux 4.18 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel from Ubuntu 18.10, which will be included in the forthcoming Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS point release, due for release on February 14th.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-apologizes-for-another-ubuntu-linux-kernel-regression-fix-available-524892.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht