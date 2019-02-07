System76 ‘Darter Pro’ laptop finally here

At the end of last month, BetaNews shared with you that System76 was preparing to release a refreshed version of its Darter Pro laptop. This computer features a large 15.6-inch display and a rather thin and light body. There are many useful ports too, such as USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, USB-A, gigabit Ethernet, an SD Card slot, and both HDMI and DisplayPort for video. If you are a Linux user, the new Darter Pro really looks like a home run. System76 even managed to fit a number pad on the right side of the keyboard — a much desired feature for many consumers.

We reported that the laptop would become available for purchase on February 5, and thankfully, that proved to be correct. Yes, dear Linux users, you can finally buy the new Darter Pro. Pricing is very competitive, starting at just $999! Best of all, by purchasing a System76 computer, you are supporting a longtime contributor to the Linux community.

What does a dollar shy of a thousand get you? A pretty decent configuration. The base model comes with a very capable 8th generation quad-core 3.9 GHz Intel Core i5 processor (8265U). RAM is “just” 8GB DDR4, which should be plenty for general computer use, but professionals will probably want to bump that up. There is only room for one storage drive, and by default, you get an M.2 SATA 120GB model.

Source: https://betanews.com/2019/02/06/system76-darter-pro-linux-notebook/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht