Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Linux Kernel Security Patches, Update Now

Available for the Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series, the new Linux kernel updates address a total of 12 security issues, one affecting both Ubuntu 18.10 and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, three affecting Ubuntu 18.10, four affecting Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and other four affecting Ubuntu 14.04 LTS.

Canonical urges all Ubuntu 18.10, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS users to update their installation immediately to the new kernel versions that are already available from the stable software repositories of their respective operating systems for 64-bit and 32-bit systems, Amazon Web Services (AWS) systems, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) systems, Raspberry Pi 2, and cloud environments.

Last week, Canonical released a similar kernel security update for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, which introduced an unfortunate regression with docking station displays when mounting an EXT4 file system with the “meta_bg option” enabled. The regression was fixed a few days later with another kernel update, so make sure you’re running the latest version, always.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/canonical-releases-important-ubuntu-kernel-security-patches-update-now-524834.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht