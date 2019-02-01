Tails 3.12 with new installation method

Tails stands for “The Amnesic Incognito Live System” and is used to anonymize the Tor network, through whose node computer the network traffic is routed. It is designed as a live system for use on USB sticks or DVDs and specializes in anonymity and privacy of its users. The basis is Debian Testing.

With Tails 3.12 the distribution converts the previously somewhat cumbersome installation as a live system to USB sticks. The team’s response to this is that far more users install Tails on external devices such as USB sticks than on optical media. However, the possibility remains due to a still available set of ISO images.

For the installation of Debian and Ubuntu, gnome disks will be offered by default. The installer is no longer needed. For other Linux distributions, where the user previously needed two USB sticks, Gnome disks or etcher can be used. With macOS Etcher can now also be used instead of the command line. From Windows also only a USB stick is needed and recommended Etcher. When updating existing installations, nothing changes.

The distribution has been adapted to Debian »Stretch« 9.6. With the included software, the kernel has been upgraded to version 4.19 and the AMD and Intel microcodes and most firmware packages have been updated to better support current hardware. Thunderbird now has version number 60.4 and the Tor Browser is at 8.0.5. As previously announced, Liferea was removed. An issue where the display remained black on some Intel GPUs could be fixed.

Further changes and closed security gaps betrays the changelog. Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 3.10, 3.10.1, 3.11 and 3.12 ~ rc1. When updating older versions, a manual method is available. On March 19, 2019, the release of Tails 3.13 is planned.

Source: https://www.pro-linux.de/news/1/26725/tails-312-mit-neuer-installationsmethode.html

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht