Earlier this week, Canonical announced the release of Ubuntu Core 18 for embedded Linux devices. This container OS also brings the benefit of 10-year long term support to ensure that the devices remain safe and updated for a long time.

The base OS image has very few packages installed to ensure better security. It has also helped in reducing the size and frequency of security updates. Moreover, users also get more freedom to store data and applications.

As many of you might have already guessed, Core 18 is based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver, which itself is supported for 10 years. The snaps delivered on the devices running Ubuntu Core 18 would be further scanned on a regular basis for vulnerabilities.

The OS also introduces “a new class of app-centric things” that lets one acquire snaps from the Snapcraft and Ubuntu ecosystems and adapt them for a specific model or brand.

“Specific apps can be required, or optional, per model. Manufacturers get complete control over the versions and updates relevant to their own devices,” the official blog post mentions.

Due to the vast support of Ubuntu and its services across devices from leading vendors like Intel, Dell, Samsung, Qualcomm, etc., using Ubuntu Core brings added advantages.



Source: https://fossbytes.com/ubuntu-core-18-released-with-10-year-lts-support/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht