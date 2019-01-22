The Raspberry Pi Foundation launched its updated mini-computer Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ with built-in Bluetooth and 802.11ac Wi-Fi in November. But what if you are looking for an alternative? In that case, the Orange Pi lineup of SBCs (single board computers) definitely needs to be mentioned.

Just recently, Allwinner A6-based Orange Pi 3 computer has been made available via AliExpress. This full-fledged SBC follows Orange Pi One Plus and Orange Pi Lite2, which were limited to 1GB RAM.

The Pi 3 release hopefully addresses the concerns of users who complained that Lite2 and One Plus weren’t able to fully take advantage of the powerful Allwinner H6 SoC.

Talking about the specs, Orange Pi 3 comes with 1GB/2GB RAM, 4 USB 3.0 ports, optional 8GB eMMC storage, and a mini-PCIe slot. The users can also load Linux 4.19-based Ubuntu and Debian images provided by the Armbian community, as reported by LinuxGizmos.com.

The Allwinner H6 quad-core Cortex A53 processor can be clocked up to 1.8 GHz. It comes with RK3399-like peripheral support and Mali-T720 MP2 GPU with OpenGL ES3 and DirectX 11. The latest product from Orange Pi also supports “H.265 6K @ 30fps” video decoding and H.264 4K @ 30fps video encoding.

Orange Pi 3 costs $29.90 for 1GB RAM variant and $39.90 for 2GB RAM and 8GB eMMC version of the SBC.



Source: https://fossbytes.com/orange-pi-3-single-board-computer-is-here-runs-linux-and-android/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht