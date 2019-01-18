Android Q leak reveals system-wide dark mode and bigger emphasis on privacy

If the usual cycle holds, it’s going to be a few months before Google is ready to share anything about Android Q. But XDA Developers apparently managed to spend some time with a very early version of Android’s next big update, and although it doesn’t offer the full view, it does provide a look at some of what Google might have planned.

The biggest visual change (for now) is a system-wide dark mode. Android 9 Pie’s “theme” can be changed from light to dark, but it only really applies to the notification shade and the app launcher. XDA’s screenshots suggest that Q will extend dark mode to more places including the settings menu, and it might have a setting to force dark mode even in apps that lack a built-in version of it.

Google is also continuing to bolster user privacy. After implementing stricter rules around things like camera / microphone access and background apps in recent Android releases, it looks like the company will add a new “allow only while the app is in use” permission. Currently, Android Pie offers just an on or off toggle for sensitive permissions like location, so adding more flexibility is a good move since some apps won’t work if a permission is disabled entirely.



Source: https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/16/18185763/android-q-leak-dark-mode-new-privacy-settings

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht