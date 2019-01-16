Entroware Launches Hades, Its First AMD-Powered Workstation with Ubuntu Linux

With Hades, Entroware debut their first AMD-powered system that’s perfect for Deep Learning, a new area of Machine Learning (ML) research, but also for businesses, science labs, and animation studios. Entroware Hades can achieve all that thanks to its 2nd generation AMD Ryzen “Threadripper” processors with up to 64 threads, Nvidia GPUs with up to 11GB memory, and up to 128GB RAM and 68TB storage.

The Entroware Hades workstation can be configured to your needs, and you’ll be able to choose a CPU from AMD Ryzen TR 1900X, 2920X, 2950X, 2970WX, or 2990WX, and RAM from 16GB to 128GB DDR4 2933Mhz or from 32GB to 128GB DDR4 2400 Mhz ECC.

For graphics, you can configure Entroware Hades with 2GB Nvidia GeForce GT 1030, 8GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or 2080, as well as 11GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPUs. For storage, you’ll have up to 2TB SSD for main drive and up to 32TB SSD or up to 64TB HDD for additional drives.

Ports include 2 x USB Hi-Speed 2.0, 2 x USB SuperSpeed 3.0, 1 x USB SuperSpeed 3.0 Type-C, 1 x headphone jack, 1 x microphone jack, 1 x PS/2 keyboard/mouse combo, 8 x USB SuperSpeed 3.1, 1 x USB SuperSpeed 3.1 10Gbps, 1 x USB SuperSpeed 3.1 10Gbps Type-C, 5 x audio jacks, 2 x RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet, amd 2 x Wi-Fi AC antenna connectors.



Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/entroware-launches-hades-workstation-powered-by-ubuntu-18-04-lts-and-amd-ryzen-2-524526.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht