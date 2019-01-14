Consisting of more than 70 addon libraries for the open-source and cross-platform Qt application framework, the KDE Frameworks software suite features numerous components essential to the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 a monthly update that adds numerous improvements, as well as various new features in an attempt to stabilize the software suite. Also, this release is just in time for the upcoming KDE Plasma 5.15 desktop, due for release on February 12.

Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.54.0 release include the implementation of a notification backend in the KNotification component for Android devices, finally allowing you to see your phone’s notifications on your KDE Plasma desktop environment.

The KIO (KDE Input/Output) system library received support for the TLS (Transport Layer Security) 1.3 standard for better security, and the KTextEditor text editor got better scripting support for Qt 5.12 and a new action for static word wrap.

The Breeze icon theme now features more icons, including drive-* icons for SUSE’s YaST (Yet another Setup Tool) and YaST Partitioner, device icons for the RJ45 and RJ11 ports, flashlight action icons, a view-private icon, and the right icon for Python 3 scripts.

The Wayland support received some attention as well in the KDE Frameworks 5.54 release, which features touch drag support, Xdg decoration support, and allows for multiple touch interfaces per client. Various bug fixes are present too for improved stability.



Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/kde-frameworks-5-54-released-for-kde-plasma-5-15-adds-android-notifications-524525.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht