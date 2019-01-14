According to the roadmap, it looks like Linspire will be the focus of the development team for the 2019-2020 period, starting with an Office 365 Edition of Linspire CE (Cloud Edition) 8.0, planned for next month on February 21, and continuing with Linspire Server 2019 Edition, due for release on April 14, 2019.

The 2019 roadmap of Linspire continues with the first Service Pack (SP) of Linspire 8.0 on July 14, followed by the second Service Pack (SP) on December 1 and Linspire Server 2019 R2 on December 31, 2019. In 2020, Linspire 9.0 “Halloween” enters development with the first Release Candidate (RC), available January 15, 2020.

A third Service Pack (SP) for Linspire 8.0 is scheduled for June 1, 2020, and the second Release Candidate (RC) of Linspire 9.0 should be available for testing on September 10, 2020. The final release of Linspire 9.0 “Halloween” is expected to hit the streets on Halloween 2020, October 31.

After that, the team plans to release a fourth and last Service Pack for Linspire 8.0 on November 1, 2020, as well as Linspire Server 2019 R3 on December 1, 2020. As for Freespire, the next release will be Freespire 4.5 planned for May 5, 2019, and the major version Freespire 5.0 “Coho” is coming later this year on November 15.

Next year, the team plans to release Freespire 5.5 on May 1, 2020, and Freespire 6.0 “Lobo” on November 27, 2020. Until then, you can download the Freespire 4.0 based on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), and you can purchase Linspire 8.0 from developer’s website if you’re interested in using these Linux-based operating systems.



Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/freespire-5-0-coho-planned-for-mid-november-2019-linspire-9-0-comes-late-2020-524524.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht