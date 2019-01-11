Security researchers have disclosed three vulnerabilities that affect a system service part of ‘systemd,’ a core component in Linux that manages system processes after the boot process. The bugs exist in ‘journald’ service, tasked with collecting and storing log data, and they can be exploited to obtain root privileges on the target machine or to leak information. No patches exist at the moment. Discovered by researchers at Qualys, the flaws are two memory corruption vulnerabilities (stack buffer overflow – CVE-2018-16864, and allocation of memory without limits – CVE-2018-16865) and one out-of-bounds error (CVE-2018-16866).

They were able to obtain local root shell on both x86 and x64 machines by exploiting CVE-2018-16865 and CVE-2018-16866. The exploit worked faster on the x86 platform, achieving its purpose in ten minutes; on x64, though, the exploit took 70 minutes to complete.

Qualys is planning on publishing the proof-of-concept exploit code in the near future, but they did provide details on how they were able to take advantage of the flaws.

All three bugs can be leveraged with no user interaction. One memory corruption is locally exploitable, while the other can be capitalized over the network.

The two memory corruption flaws are exploitable since systemd v201 and v230.



Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/linux-systemd-affected-by-memory-corruption-vulnerabilities-no-patches-yet/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht