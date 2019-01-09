Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Now Available to Ubuntu Phone Users with Many Improvements

Packed with several enhancements and numerous bug fixes, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 update is here to introduce three new themes to the on-screen keyboard, which you can see in action if you access the screenshots gallery below, courtesy of UBports. This release also adds Android 7 support to the Mir display server for Qualcomm phones and finally supports Nexus 7 2013 Wi-Fi tablets with Android 5.1.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 update also brings better support for devices with low memory (RAM), such as the BQ Aquaris E4.5 and BQ Aquaris E5 HD phones, which would crash and kill the Unity8 UI when running out of memory, better support for the Swiss-French keyboard, QtWebEngine support for online accounts logins instead of Oxide, mobile network improvements for Meizu PRO 5 devices, and better support for Nexus 4 devices.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 update is now rolling out to all supported Ubuntu Phone devices, including Fairphone 2, Nexus 5, OnePlus One, BQ Aquaris M10 FHD, Meizu PRO 5, Meizu MX4, Nexus 4, BQ Aquaris E4.5, BQ Aquaris E5 HD, and Nexus 7 2013 Wi-Fi. Being an incremental update, it would probably take until the end of the week for the OTA-7 to be available for all users worldwide, but make sure you update your Ubuntu Phones as soon as possible.

