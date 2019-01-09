Entroware Launches Ubuntu Linux AIO PC With 6-Core Intel CPU

All-in-one PC is a pretty cool thing for people short on space or who simply prefer a neat desk. And just in case you are a Linux fan too, we have some good news for you!

The UK-based PC manufacturer Entroware, which specializes in custom Linux systems, has launched the new Ares PC. This all-in-one PC is shipped with Ubuntu or Ubuntu MATE, and is great for home, office, business, and classrooms use.

AIO PCs like the 24″ Ares pack all the components of a traditional computer into the monitor housing; their all parts are tucked behind the display in a sleek design.

The base model for Ares has a starting price of £739 (824 Euros) and offers a 24-inch 1080p matte display with built-in speakers. It has Intel Core-i3 8100 at 3.6GHz under the hood, along with 8GB of RAM clocked at 2400MHz, and a 120GB SSD loaded with your chosen version of Ubuntu or Ubuntu MATE.

Additionally, the Entroware offers a 3-year warranty on the Ares PC.

