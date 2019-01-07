Raspberry Pi Receives Official Touchscreen Support With Linux 4.21

Raspberry Pi touchscreen will be supported in the mainline Linux kernel. On Wednesday, Dmitry Torokhov issued a git pull request that has added support for the 7-inch, 800×480 display in the mainline kernel for the official Raspberry Pi Touchscreen.

Until now, touchscreen support was provided with the help of customized Linux kernels for Raspbian, a Debian-based OS meant exclusively for Raspberry Pi devices or using custom kernel patching.

Now since the Raspberry Pi has received the support for the touchscreen, it can be used for developing DIY tablets and other devices that require touchscreen interface.

The changes were pushed in the Linux 4.21 kernel with the 200+ lines of code input driver. The driver will attain information from a memory mapped area via the Raspberry Pi firmware.

The 7-inch touchscreen monitor for Raspberry Pi enables users to integrated projects including infotainment system, embedded projects, and tablets amongst other projects.

According to the recently updated product page at the official Raspberry Pi website, “Touchscreen drivers with support for 10-finger touch and an on-screen keyboard will be integrated into the latest Raspbian OS for full functionality without a physical keyboard or mouse.”

The 7-inch touchscreen Raspberry Pi is priced at $60.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/raspberry-pi-touchscreen-support-linux-4-21/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht