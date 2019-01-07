Manjaro Deepin 18.0.2 Released, Tons of Packages Updated

The Manjaro team released a stable update for Manjaro Deepin, which focuses on a lot of improvements to existing packages.

For starters, a lot of improvements have been put into VirtualBox 6.0. These improvements include:

+ Implemented support for exporting a virtual machine to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

+ User interface: greatly improved HiDPI and scaling support, including better detection and per-machine configuration

+ Graphics: major update of 3D graphics support for Windows guests, and VMSVGA 3D graphics device emulation on Linux and Solaris guests

+ Added support for surround speaker setups (as used by Windows 10 Build 1809)

Additionally, updates were performed on MSM, Wine, Firefox, and all the regular Haskell, php, and python updates. QT5 was updated to 5.12 LTS, which brings full Qt support for Python developers. All of the Qt APIs are now available for Python developers, which allows them to create complex graphical applications and UIs.

Mesa is updated to 18.3.1, which is a fairly tiny update that disables the VK_EXT_pci_bus_info extension that was previously introduced – basically a botched Vulkan extension.

KDE Frameworks was updated to 5.53.0, while KDE Apps was updated to 18.12.0.

The Manjaro team recommends the XFCE Edition which comes with the latest packages. Alternatively you can try the KDE or Gnome editions, if you prefer those interfaces.

Source: https://appuals.com/manjaro-deepin-18-0-2-released-tons-of-package-updated/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht