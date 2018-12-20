Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 19.1 ‘Tessa’ finally available with Cinnamon, MATE, or Xfce

The mainstreaming of Linux is accelerating every day. Many servers use Linux distributions, while Android remains the undisputed king of mobile. True, adoption of operating systems based on the open source kernel are still virtually nonexistent on the desktop, but as Windows 10 gets worse and worse, more and more home users may turn to Ubuntu, Google Chrome OS, and others. Just yesterday, Dell updated two of its mobile workstations to the latest Ubuntu LTS version.

If you are tired of the Windows 10 nonsense, and want to try an alternative operating system, Linux Mint is a great starting point. Make no mistake, however, even though it is a good option for beginners, many experts use it too. Today, the newest version becomes available for download — Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa.” This follows a fairly short beta period.

Users can choose between three desktop environments — Xfce, MATE and Cinnamon versions are available immediately. KDE is no longer an option, as the Mint devs wisely dropped that DE over a year ago.

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/12/19/ubuntu-linux-mint-191-tessa/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht