While many people and companies are jumping on the Linux bandwagon these days, it is important to remember that Dell has long been a proponent of the open source kernel. It has offered Ubuntu on some of its computers — a gutsy move being such a major Microsoft partner. It may not seem major these days, but when one of the largest makers of Windows computers embraced Linux, it was monumental.

Dell remains a major Windows computer manufacturer, but its commitment to Ubuntu and open source ideology remains. The company has slowly been updating the pre-loaded version of Ubuntu from 16.04 to 18.04, with the XPS 13 (9370) getting the newest LTS variant in July. Now, two more Dell laptops are moving up to 18.04 — Precision 5530 and 3530 mobile workstations

George further says, “2018 has been a particularly busy one for Project Sputnik. The year had barely begun when the 7th generation XPS 13 developer edition debuted. In Spring the 16.04-based Precision xx30 mobile line began rolling out and in mid-summer the XPS 13 was upgraded from 16.04 to 18.04. With today’s news we’re closing out the year with an upgrade of the Precision mobile line.”

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/12/18/ubuntu-linux-18-04-lts-comes-to-dell-precision-5530-and-3530-mobile-workstations/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht