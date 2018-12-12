When last I spoke to Mark Shuttleworth, Canonical’s founder, in Berlin, he told me that — when it comes to Kubernetes — enterprise “Kubernetes runs on Ubuntu.” Kubernetes, the most popular cloud container orchestration program, “makes life easier for people who want portability across public clouds. With multiple Kubernetes clusters you have one common way to run workloads on Linux over both private and public clouds.”

Of course, these days, it’s hard to find an enterprise technology company that isn’t pushing its Kubernetes credentials. Besides IBM/Red Hat, the acquisition made because of Kubernetes, Cisco, HPE, Microsoft, and Oracle, to name a few, are all adding Kubernetes to their software portfolios. Canonical, however, has been deploying Kubernetes almost since Google first rolled Kubernetes out the door in 2014.

For enterprise users, Canonical announced commercial support, Ubuntu Advantage, for Kubernetes clusters deployed using kubeadm. Kubeadm can be used to deploy production Kubernetes with DevOps provisioning systems such as Ansible or Terraform.

Source: https://www.zdnet.com/article/canonical-makes-kubernetes-moves/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht