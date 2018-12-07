Russian search giant Yandex is releasing an Android phone

Russian internet company Yandex is releasing its first smartphone, simply called the Yandex Phone. The entry-level Android 8.1 phone will be sold in Russia, complete with Yandex’s own maps, weather, and GPS apps. The Yandex Phone isn’t the company’s only new product recently, as Yandex has dabbled in smart speakers, investments with Uber, and even self-driving cars.

The Yandex Phone also comes with Alice, the Russian search giant’s take on a virtual assistant that launched in October of last year. Otherwise, this low-end Android device has fairly standard specs: a 5.65-inch screen at 2160 x 1080 resolution with no notch, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM, a headphone jack, USB-C port, and 64GB of storage. For cameras, the Yandex Phone has 16MP and 5MP rear shooters, with a 5MP front-facing camera.

Retail availability for Yandex’s first phone (with an MSRP of 17,990 rubles, or roughly $270), starts tomorrow at the company’s flagship store in Moscow. Increased availability will extend to Yandex’s Beru e-commerce site the next day, along with the Russian carrier Beeline.

