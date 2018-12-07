Google improving long-term Android security by working with academic researchers

Google has a number of ongoing efforts to protect Android, ranging from monthly security patches to Play Store protections. The latest initiative is called Android Security and PrIvacy REsearch (ASPIRE) to increase collaboration between the company’s internal teams and outside researchers.

The open nature of Android has long allowed collaborators to contribute and improve OS security, with Google specifically noting the advancements provided by the academic community.

To foster more collaboration between the Android Security and Privacy team and the “wider academic and industrial community,” Google is forming ASPIRE (Android Security and PrIvacy REsearch).

The forward-looking initiative will develop new security and privacy technology that will come to fruition in the next 2-5 years, “but isn’t planned for mainline Android development.” This longer timeline allows more research and development before wide-scale adoption in the mobile OS.

This timeframe extends beyond the next annual Android release to allow adequate time to analyze, develop, and stabilize research into features before including in the platform. To collaborate with security researchers, we’re hosting events and creating more channels to contribute research.

Source: https://9to5google.com/2018/12/05/google-future-android-security/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht