The Linux Foundation Teams Up With RISC-V To Promote Open Source Chips

The RISC-V Foundation is a non-profit corporation that works to encourage the adoption of RISC-V architecture for chip design. For those who don’t know, contrary to other CPU Instruction Set Architectures (ISA), RISC-V is free and open source.

To further promote its adoption, the RISC-V Foundation has joined hands with The Linux Foundation. This partnership will enable RISC-V to further grow its open source ecosystem.

The Linux Foundation is known to provide aid and support to other open source projects as well.

With this partnership, Rick O’Connor, executive director of RISC-V non-profit, expects to get “more robust support and educational tools for the active RISC-V community, and enable operating systems, hardware implementations and development tools to scale faster.”

In the start, bot non-profits are aiming at preparing helpful guides to help Linux and Zephyr users get started with RISC-V. The initial guides are expected to be unveiled at the RISC-V Summit in Santa Clara on Dec. 3, as per LinuxGizmos.

It’s worth noting that RISC-V can be adopted for a variety of applications like augmented reality, AI, deep learning, silicon technology, communications, cloud technology, data centers, and more. So it’ll be interesting to see how The Linux Foundation helps RISC-V when it comes to increased awareness and applications in newer fields.

Source: https://fossbytes.com/the-linux-foundation-teams-risc-v-promote-open-source-chips/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht