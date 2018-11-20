Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Enters Beta with Hardened Code and Security Fixes

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 is the next major step in the evolution of Red Hat’s Linux-based, enterprise-ready operating system, promising lots of new features and numerous improvements, along with much-needed hardened code and security fixes to make RHEL more stable, reliable, and supported across all infrastructures.

Major highlights of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 release include a new concept for delivering userspace packages with greater flexibility and more easily, called Application Streams. Red Hat says application streams won’t impact the underlying stability of the operating system, nor specific, user-customized deployments.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 will also introduce more efficient Linux networking for containers via IPVLAN interfaces, a brand new TCP/IP stack that features bandwidth and round-trip propagation time (BBR) congestion control, along with support for the latest OpenSSL 1.1.1 and TLS 1.3 security protocols.

Talking about security, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 promises to make managing cryptographic compliance easier from a single prompt thanks to the implementation of system-wide cryptographic policies. Moreover, it will support LUKSv2, which, in combination with Network-Bound Disk Encryption (NBDE), will offer more robust data security.

Other noteworthy features coming to Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 are an all-new volume-managing file system called Stratis, which can be used for more sophisticated data management, file system snapshots, the next generation Yum 4 package manager, better support for Linux containers, and a single, consistent user control panel.

