Firefox Will Now Show You Data Breach Alert If You Visit Hacked Sites

Mozilla has announced a new security feature in its Firefox Quantum web browser to alert users when they visit a website that was recently reported in a data breach.

So if you happen to stumble upon a website that was breached in the past 12 months, Firefox will send you a handy little notification.

But Mozilla knows better than to throw too many notifications at you, so they have promised that the alerts will “appear at most once per site.”

After sending you the first notification, Firefox will repeat such an alert only if you visit a site that was breached within the past two months and added to the database of breached sites.

But again, if you really don’t care about data breaches and hate notifications, Mozilla will let you opt out of it.

Mozilla explained in its blog that it fetches the list of hacked sites from its partner, Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) — which was integrated with Firefox earlier this year.

The new breach-alert feature is actually part of Mozilla’s existing Firefox Monitor service which notifies users if their email ID was present on the list of hacked databases.

Apart from these notifications, which will be rolled out to users in the next few weeks, Mozilla is also going to rollout Firefox Monitor in 26 languages.

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht