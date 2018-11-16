Google is working hard to turn Chrome OS into more than just a browser, but a real, functional operating system for consumers of all kinds. Most recently, they’ve invited developers to the platform with Linux app support that enables all of their tools, including Android Studio, to work as expected. Soon, your Chrome OS and Google Drive files will be even more accessible to your Linux apps.

As Linux apps support is still in beta, features are constantly being added to improve the user experience, like sharing individual folders and files, including from your Google Drive, with your Linux apps. This allowed you to work on your Chrome OS and Google Drive files with Linux apps, without having to specifically move or copy your files into the Linux container.

Unfortunately, this sharing was only possible for sub-folders and individual files in Downloads and Google Drive, which means every new file in Downloads or Google Drive that wasn’t in a folder needs to be shared manually.

According to a new commit on the Chromium Gerrit, that’s all about to change. The commit primarily pertains to a new dialog that will be shown when sharing ‘root’ folders like My Drive or Downloads with your Chrome OS Linux apps (internally known as Crostini) container. The dialog is intended to forewarn you that sharing a root folder is a bit more serious than just sharing a sub-folder, and to be sure you know what you’re doing.

Source: https://9to5google.com/2018/11/15/chrome-os-linux-apps-will-soon-be-able-to-access-your-entire-downloads-folder-and-google-drive/

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht