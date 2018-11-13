The Debian Project announced the general availability of the sixth point release to the latest stable Debian GNU/Linux 9 “Stretch” operating system series.

Debian GNU/Linux 9.6 “Stretch” is here about four months after the 9.5 point release to offer users up-to-date installation and live mediums if they want to deploy the Linux-based operating system on new computers or want to reinstall without having to download hundreds of updates from the official software repositories. This release includes more than 270 updated packages.

With the availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 9.6 “Stretch” point release, the Debian Project prepared updated installation and live images that you can download right now with the Xfce, Cinnamon, GNOME, KDE, MATE, and LXDE desktop environments from the official mirrors or via our Linux software portal if you want to deploy Debian Stretch on new computers.

Source: https://news.softpedia.com/news/debian-gnu-linux-9-6-stretch-released-with-hundreds-of-updates-download-now-523739.shtml

Submitted by: Arnfried Walbrecht