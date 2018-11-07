Happy 15th Birthday, Fedora Linux!

Fedora is the best desktop Linux distribution for many reasons. Not only is it fast and reliable, but it is constantly kept up to date with fairly bleeding edge packages. Not to mention, it uses the greatest desktop environment, GNOME, by default. Most importantly, it respects and follows open source ideology. It is a pure Linux and FOSS experience that is an absolute joy to use. It’s no wonder Linus Torvalds — the father of Linux — chooses it.

With all of that said, Fedora didn’t get great overnight. It took years of evolution to become the exceptional operating system it is now. In fact, today, we celebrate the Linux distribution’s 15th birthday! Yes, it was way back in 2003 when Fedora Core 1 was released to the world, forever changing the course of history for the better.

Whether you are currently using the excellent Fedora 29 or some other distro like Ubuntu, Manjaro, or Arch, you absolutely owe Fedora a debt of gratitude for all it has contributed to both the Linux and open source communities over the years. As the distribution enters a new chapter following the Red Hat acquisition by IBM, I hope and pray for another 15 years. Happy Birthday, Fedora!

Source: https://betanews.com/2018/11/06/happy-birthday-fedora-linux/

