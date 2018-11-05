We (may) now know the real reason for that IBM takeover. A distraction for Red Hat to axe KDE

We (may) now know the real reason for that IBM takeover. A...

While everyone was distracted by IBM’s $34bn takeover bid, Red Hat quietly wrote a death-note for KDE – within Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to be precise.

On October 30, the Linux distro biz emitted Fedora 29 and RHEL 7.6, and in the latter’s changelog the following appears, which a Reg reader kindly just alerted us to:

KDE Plasma Workspaces (KDE), which has been provided as an alternative to the default GNOME desktop environment has been deprecated. A future major release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux will no longer support using KDE instead of the default GNOME desktop environment.

In other words, if you’re using RHEL on the desktop, at some point KDE will not be supported. As our tipster remarked: “Red Hat has never exactly been a massive supporter of KDE, but at least they shipped it and supported you using it.”

Hats off to our sharp-eyed vulture: Red Hat’s long list of deprecated features isn’t particularly user-friendly, because a great many deprecation announcements are carried over from previous releases.

Steve Almy, principal product manager of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, told El Reg in an email: “Based on trends in the Red Hat Enterprise Linux customer base, there is overwhelming interest in desktop technologies such as Gnome and Wayland, while interest in KDE has been waning in our installed base.”

